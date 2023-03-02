Ohio AG approves language in abortion protection petition

The state's powerful anti-abortion forces have vowed to fight the measure, with the cost to each side expected to be more than $30 million.

“We look forward to exposing the dangers of this extreme amendment being pushed on Ohio by the abortion industry,” Peter Range, the CEO of Ohio Right to Life, said in an emailed statement. He said the measure would hinder safety protections for women, as well as parental rights.

The proposal goes next to the Ohio Ballot Board, which will have 10 days to clear the ballot language.

That will kick off what promises to be a labor-intensive signature-gathering phase. Under Ohio law, the groups must collect 413,446 signatures — 10% of the votes in the last governor's race — statewide, across at least 44 of Ohio's 88 counties. Their deadline to make the Nov. 7 ballot is July 5.