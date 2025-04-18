O'Hearn's go-ahead, 3-run homer lifts Orioles over Guardians 6-2 for 1st series win this year

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, falling behind 2-1 when Daniel Schneeman and Austin Hedges hit consecutive homers starting the third.

Bibee gave up six runs, five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA rose to 5.85.

Cleveland has lost three of four following a five-game winning streak,

O'Hearn's home run put Baltimore ahead 4-2 and Kjerstad added a two-run drive in the sixth.

Key Moment

After connecting for his second home run on Wednesday, O'Hearn's third came on the first pitch of his second at-bat against Bibee, a 95.6 mph fastball on the inner half that he drove off the top of the wall in right-center. The home run call was upheld following a video review.

Key Stat

O'Hearn's shot was the first hit Bibee had allowed with a runner in scoring position this season. Bibee has a 3.20 career ERA in games following a Cleveland loss.

Up Next

Guardians: RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 6.06) starts Friday night at Pittsburgh and RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 6.23).

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 3.60) opens the final series of a nine-game, 10-day homestand on Friday against Cincinnati RHP Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80).

