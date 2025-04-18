O'Hearn's go-ahead, 3-run homer lifts Orioles over Guardians 6-2 for 1st series win this year

Ryan O’Hearn hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 for their first series win in six tries this season
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates with Gunnar Henderson (2) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn (32) celebrates with Gunnar Henderson (2) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
news
By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan O'Hearn hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Thursday night for their first series win in six tries this season.

Gunnar Henderson added his first homer of the season and Heston Kjerstad also connected off Guardians ace Tanner Bibee (1-2) as the Orioles (8-10) won consecutive games for the first time this year.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, falling behind 2-1 when Daniel Schneeman and Austin Hedges hit consecutive homers starting the third.

Bibee gave up six runs, five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA rose to 5.85.

Cleveland has lost three of four following a five-game winning streak,

O'Hearn's home run put Baltimore ahead 4-2 and Kjerstad added a two-run drive in the sixth.

Key Moment

After connecting for his second home run on Wednesday, O'Hearn's third came on the first pitch of his second at-bat against Bibee, a 95.6 mph fastball on the inner half that he drove off the top of the wall in right-center. The home run call was upheld following a video review.

Key Stat

O'Hearn's shot was the first hit Bibee had allowed with a runner in scoring position this season. Bibee has a 3.20 career ERA in games following a Cleveland loss.

Up Next

Guardians: RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 6.06) starts Friday night at Pittsburgh and RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 6.23).

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 3.60) opens the final series of a nine-game, 10-day homestand on Friday against Cincinnati RHP Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn advances toward home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann, right, celebrates with Brayan Rocchio (4) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias advances toward third base on a double hit in by Gunnar Henderson during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson throws a ground ball hit in by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle for an out at first base after fumbling during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins catches a fly ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias for an out during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Springfield classic car dealership Mershon’s sold to new owner
2
Racist graffiti found at second Springfield park in less than a month
3
Excellence in Teaching: Shawnee educator Lloyd called to teach middle...
4
New Huey’s Coffee shop in Urbana honors veterans with huge helicopter...
5
Springfield to host historic air race, air mobility forum this year