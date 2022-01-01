OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $244 million

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-5

(eight, nine, five)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-0-7

(zero, zero, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-2-6-4

(seven, six, two, six, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $483 million

