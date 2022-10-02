OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
9-6-6-7
(nine, six, six, seven)
3-3-0-6-0
(three, three, zero, six, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000
