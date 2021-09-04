OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

Pick 4 Midday

8-1-6-1

(eight, one, six, one)

Pick 5 Midday

4-8-7-5-8

(four, eight, seven, five, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $367 million

