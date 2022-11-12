OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
2-0-4-8
(two, zero, four, eight)
5-0-3-0-6
(five, zero, three, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000
In Other News
1
Flight from CVG makes emergency landing after passenger sneaks box...
2
Springfield Burying Ground: Restoration gives improved final home for...
3
Springfield’s ‘Tent City’ demolished after residents moved to other...
4
Springfield Veterans Day service rained out, so couple create their own
5
Springfield elementary students color cards for local veterans