OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-2

(seven, nine, two)

Pick 4 Midday

2-0-4-8

(two, zero, four, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-3-0-6

(five, zero, three, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 47,000,000

