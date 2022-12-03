OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 354,000,000
4-2-0
(four, two, zero)
3-5-8-8
(three, five, eight, eight)
6-0-7-3-4
(six, zero, seven, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
In Other News
1
Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community...
2
Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through...
3
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals
4
Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports
5
RSV and flu cases in Clark County leading to spike in hospitalizations