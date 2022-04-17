springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-7-5

(four, seven, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-6-8

(three, three, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

3-0-0-1-7

(three, zero, zero, one, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

In Other News
1
Area health care workers point to pandemic’s impact on alcohol use in...
2
Mercy Health to invest over $100K in new technology for...
3
A blind aunt and Uncle Sam changed Gene Zeigler’s life
4
How 3 new housing developments could impact Clark-Shawnee schools
5
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top