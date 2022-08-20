OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
5-8-1
(five, eight, one)
7-8-4-4
(seven, eight, four, four)
4-2-6-4-0
(four, two, six, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
