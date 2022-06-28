BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

Pick 4 Midday

5-6-2-2

(five, six, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-1-4-7-9

(nine, one, four, seven, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000

