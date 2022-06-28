OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000
2-4-1
(two, four, one)
5-6-2-2
(five, six, two, two)
9-1-4-7-9
(nine, one, four, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000
