OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
4-2-0-8
(four, two, zero, eight)
7-2-4-4-5
(seven, two, four, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000
