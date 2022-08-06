OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
0-1-7
(zero, one, seven)
4-3-8-1
(four, three, eight, one)
5-7-3-8-2
(five, seven, three, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
