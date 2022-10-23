OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
4-8-8
(four, eight, eight)
7-8-1-7
(seven, eight, one, seven)
0-0-1-4-3
(zero, zero, one, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: 610,000,000
