By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-1-8

(zero, one, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-8-8

(seven, three, eight, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

9-2-7-2-4

(nine, two, seven, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 158,000,000

