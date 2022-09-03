OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
7-1-7
(seven, one, seven)
2-6-7-6
(two, six, seven, six)
0-0-1-3-0
(zero, zero, one, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
