Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-1-7

(two, eight, one, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

8-3-6-9-9

(eight, three, six, nine, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

In Other News
1
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
2
Two local hospitals to fill a number of jobs at open house
3
Cedarville, Central State piloting state’s new criminal justice program
4
Clark-Shawnee schools going back on ballot for substitute levy
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top