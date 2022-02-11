OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
0-7-8
(zero, seven, eight)
2-8-1-7
(two, eight, one, seven)
8-3-6-9-9
(eight, three, six, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
In Other News
1
Labor shortage also affecting newspaper business; carriers are needed
2
Two local hospitals to fill a number of jobs at open house
3
Cedarville, Central State piloting state’s new criminal justice program
4
Clark-Shawnee schools going back on ballot for substitute levy
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases