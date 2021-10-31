OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-1-9

(seven, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

5-2-5-1

(five, two, five, one)

Pick 5 Midday

8-2-7-0-9

(eight, two, seven, zero, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

