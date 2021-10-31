OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
5-2-5-1
(five, two, five, one)
8-2-7-0-9
(eight, two, seven, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
In Other News
1
Youth arts take center stage as two prominent organizations combine
2
School report cards: Triad scores second-highest graduation rate in...
3
Cresting the wave, looking into next year’s trough
4
Driver shortage, wait times are hardest part for trucking companies
5
What’s on the November ballot for Clark and Champaign counties