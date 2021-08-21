springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-5-9

(one, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-0-9

(seven, three, zero, nine)

Pick 5 Midday

4-7-3-0-3

(four, seven, three, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $290 million

In Other News
1
Springfield retail space at downtown parking garage targeted for...
2
Coronavirus: Clark County cases rise as delta variant spreads
3
Springfield Arts Council to bring ‘Showtime!’ series back
4
Clark County’s temporary sales tax rate to become permanent next year
5
Pilot killed in Champaign County crash ID’d; U.S. 68 has reopened
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top