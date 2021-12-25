Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

Pick 3 Midday

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-0-7

(seven, nine, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

5-0-7-4-9

(five, zero, seven, four, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

