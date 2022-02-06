OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
2-9-3
(two, nine, three)
2-8-7-2
(two, eight, seven, two)
6-8-6-7-0
(six, eight, six, seven, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $147 million
