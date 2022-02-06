OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-3

(two, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-8-7-2

(two, eight, seven, two)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-6-7-0

(six, eight, six, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $147 million

