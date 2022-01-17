OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $347 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-4

(nine, four, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-8-5

(three, three, eight, five)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-3-5-7

(five, nine, three, five, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

