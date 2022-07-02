springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

8-7-0-2

(eight, seven, zero, two)

Pick 5 Midday

9-7-4-3-9

(nine, seven, four, three, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

