Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $347 million

Pick 3 Midday

0-9-4

(zero, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

5-0-1-7

(five, zero, one, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-8-4-9-4

(six, eight, four, nine, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $48 million

In Other News
1
Ohio National Guard to assist Springfield’s hospital
2
Springfield bakery to host Valentine’s cookie decorating events
3
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
4
Mercy Health alters return-to-work guidelines for some COVID positive...
5
Clark County deputy auditor fired, under investigation
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top