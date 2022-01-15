OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $347 million
0-9-4
(zero, nine, four)
5-0-1-7
(five, zero, one, seven)
6-8-4-9-4
(six, eight, four, nine, four)
Estimated jackpot: $48 million
In Other News
1
Ohio National Guard to assist Springfield’s hospital
2
Springfield bakery to host Valentine’s cookie decorating events
3
Ex-Bengal, Super Bowl champ, is connected to both Spooky Nooks...
4
Mercy Health alters return-to-work guidelines for some COVID positive...
5
Clark County deputy auditor fired, under investigation