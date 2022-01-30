OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-7

(four, eight, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-0-4-3

(eight, zero, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

3-3-7-3-6

(three, three, seven, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

