springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,280,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

7-3-0

(seven, three, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-1-2

(eight, three, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-6-1-7-0

(five, six, one, seven, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

In Other News
1
COVID-19 community level drops to medium in Clark County
2
Local Arts Council educator learns from Broadway pros
3
‘It’s showing love’: Clark County continues outpouring of support for...
4
Turkey at Clark County Fair brings in $5K; young girl to donate...
5
Champaign County hires business, school liaison
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top