OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000
0-0-5
(zero, zero, five)
5-1-6-4
(five, one, six, four)
1-1-9-9-0
(one, one, nine, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 346,000,000
In Other News
1
4 proposed New Carlisle residential developments to bring nearly 1,700...
2
Sheltered, Inc. new name of Springfield nonprofit
3
PrideFest draws big crowd to downtown Springfield
4
Stronger Together: Nonprofits partner to support Clark County students...
5
Rocking Horse clinic opens new pharmacy to speed service for patients