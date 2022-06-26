springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-0-5

(zero, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

5-1-6-4

(five, one, six, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-9-9-0

(one, one, nine, nine, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 346,000,000

