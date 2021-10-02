springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-5-9

(six, five, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-3-7

(six, one, three, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

1-5-4-3-6

(one, five, four, three, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

