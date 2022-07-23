OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
0-9-2-3
(zero, nine, two, three)
6-3-3-5-3
(six, three, three, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000
