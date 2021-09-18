OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $432 million
5-2-3
(five, two, three)
7-5-4-6
(seven, five, four, six)
1-0-2-7-7
(one, zero, two, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $457 million
