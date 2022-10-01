OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
7-4-8
(seven, four, eight)
8-4-0-3
(eight, four, zero, three)
1-7-4-2-2
(one, seven, four, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
