OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

4-4-3

(four, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

8-3-3-5

(eight, three, three, five)

Pick 5 Midday

9-6-2-1-0

(nine, six, two, one, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 335,000,000

