OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000
4-4-3
(four, four, three)
8-3-3-5
(eight, three, three, five)
9-6-2-1-0
(nine, six, two, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: 335,000,000
In Other News
1
Rocking Horse clinic opens new pharmacy to speed service for patients
2
Salvagnini debuts its expanded Hamilton manufacturing campus
3
COVID-19 vaccines available for Clark County children as young as 6...
4
Grant proposal could expand substance abuse treatment to local jail...
5
Clark-Shawnee substitute replacement levy slated for Aug. 2 ballot