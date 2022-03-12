Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

3-0-1

(three, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-9-6-4

(zero, nine, six, four)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-2-7-1

(six, six, two, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

