OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-6-4

(five, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

1-5-2-8

(one, five, two, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

8-9-8-1-5

(eight, nine, eight, one, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $151 million

