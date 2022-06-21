BreakingNews
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

3-2-3

(three, two, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-7-5

(seven, nine, seven, five)

Pick 5 Midday

0-7-3-6-7

(zero, seven, three, six, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 312,000,000

In Other News
1
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
2
Heat wave prompts warnings to stay inside; Springfield cooling center...
3
International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show
4
Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year’s...
5
Two Clark County roadways to close for repairs today
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top