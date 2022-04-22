OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-05-20-41-47, Lucky Ball: 8
(two, five, twenty, forty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
07-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
7-1-3
(seven, one, three)
2-0-9
(two, zero, nine)
0-1-4-3
(zero, one, four, three)
2-9-5-6
(two, nine, five, six)
0-7-2-2-0
(zero, seven, two, two, zero)
3-4-0-0-3
(three, four, zero, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $400 million
11-12-14-18-26
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
