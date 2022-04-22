OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

02-05-20-41-47, Lucky Ball: 8

(two, five, twenty, forty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)

Mega Millions

07-28-29-58-59, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Evening

7-1-3

(seven, one, three)

Pick 3 Midday

2-0-9

(two, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-4-3

(zero, one, four, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-9-5-6

(two, nine, five, six)

Pick 5 Evening

0-7-2-2-0

(zero, seven, two, two, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

3-4-0-0-3

(three, four, zero, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $400 million

Rolling Cash 5

11-12-14-18-26

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

