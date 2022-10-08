OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
0-5-6-8
(zero, five, six, eight)
2-9-4-0-4
(two, nine, four, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
In Other News
1
Clark County group wants safer, better walking and biking
2
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission low in Clark County
3
New Carlisle library names local history room after supporter Bill...
4
Crowd cheers Springfield firefighter as he leaves hospital after rehab...
5
Clark County drops to ‘low’ COVID-19 transmission level