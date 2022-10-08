springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-6-8

(zero, five, six, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

2-9-4-0-4

(two, nine, four, zero, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000

