OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)
2-1-3-6
(two, one, three, six)
6-7-1-0-6
(six, seven, one, zero, six)
Estimated jackpot: $124 million
