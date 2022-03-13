OH Lottery

Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Pick 3 Midday

4-8-3

(four, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

2-1-3-6

(two, one, three, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-7-1-0-6

(six, seven, one, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

