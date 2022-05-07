OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $86 million

Pick 3 Midday

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

2-4-5-8

(two, four, five, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

0-8-2-9-5

(zero, eight, two, nine, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $51 million

