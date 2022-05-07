OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $86 million
7-4-7
(seven, four, seven)
2-4-5-8
(two, four, five, eight)
0-8-2-9-5
(zero, eight, two, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
