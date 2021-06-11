OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
Updated 5 hours ago
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

04-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(four, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Pick 3 Evening

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-7-5

(two, seven, five)

Pick 4 Evening

3-7-4-6

(three, seven, four, six)

Pick 4 Midday

6-1-1-6

(six, one, one, six)

Pick 5 Evening

0-6-9-0-7

(zero, six, nine, zero, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

6-3-1-2-9

(six, three, one, two, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Rolling Cash 5

06-08-09-25-36

(six, eight, nine, twenty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

