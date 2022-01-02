OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
7-6-6
(seven, six, six)
0-3-8-6
(zero, three, eight, six)
2-7-7-9-5
(two, seven, seven, nine, five)
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
In Other News
1
2021 in review: A year of uncertainties and hope in Clark and Champaign
2
Stafford: Here’s a New Year’s resolution we all can agree on
3
First area baby of 2022 born in Springfield
4
Springfield school board president leaving after nearly a decade
5
Dayton man indicted in Clark County for allegedly assaulting officer at