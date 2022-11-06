OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
9-2-5
(nine, two, five)
6-1-1-9
(six, one, one, nine)
1-7-5-4-9
(one, seven, five, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
