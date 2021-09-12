OH Lottery

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $383 million

Pick 3 Midday

5-5-4

(five, five, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-6-2-2

(zero, six, two, two)

Pick 5 Midday

0-1-4-4-7

(zero, one, four, four, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $416 million

