OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

8-8-9

(eight, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-8-0

(six, two, eight, zero)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-4-6-2

(one, one, four, six, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000

