OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $171 million
6-2-0
(six, two, zero)
8-6-4-3
(eight, six, four, three)
0-9-7-2-6
(zero, nine, seven, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: $353 million
