OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $171 million

Pick 3 Midday

6-2-0

(six, two, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-6-4-3

(eight, six, four, three)

Pick 5 Midday

0-9-7-2-6

(zero, nine, seven, two, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $353 million

