OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

Pick 3 Midday

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-9-2

(one, six, nine, two)

Pick 5 Midday

5-9-0-0-3

(five, nine, zero, zero, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

