OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
1-6-9-2
(one, six, nine, two)
5-9-0-0-3
(five, nine, zero, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
