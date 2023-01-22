springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

0-6-2

(zero, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

4-8-0-4

(four, eight, zero, four)

Pick 5 Midday

1-1-4-7-6

(one, one, four, seven, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000

In Other News
1
Housing at Mercy Health’s northside campus? What to know about...
2
Alaska program sparks interest in firefighting for Springfield grad
3
‘Unholy alliance’ - Court filings outline $61M bribery scandal among...
4
Clark County officials to offer free legal help for ex-offenders
5
Springfield roofs provide lessons, fun for family
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top