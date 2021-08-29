springfield-news-sun logo
X

OH Lottery

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-9-3

(zero, five, nine, three)

Pick 5 Midday

6-6-8-9-3

(six, six, eight, nine, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $332 million

In Other News
1
Monument to honor Black Civil War troops of Clark County
2
Clark County health organizations to host Overdose Awareness event
3
Excellence in Teaching: COVID cast shadow on honor but educators’ love...
4
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Archaeology a passion from an early age for Champaign County man
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top