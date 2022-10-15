springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-5-6

(nine, five, six)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-0-8

(zero, five, zero, eight)

Pick 5 Midday

7-4-0-1-1

(seven, four, zero, one, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000

