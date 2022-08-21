springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Pick 3 Midday

9-0-1

(nine, zero, one)

Pick 4 Midday

2-5-8-7

(two, five, eight, seven)

Pick 5 Midday

3-7-4-3-4

(three, seven, four, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

