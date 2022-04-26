springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

02-22-35-38-39, Lucky Ball: 2

(two, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

05-07-19-46-69, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(five, seven, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

Pick 3 Evening

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-0-5

(seven, two, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-4-3

(eight, nine, four, three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-4-3-4-1

(five, four, three, four, one)

Pick 5 Midday

2-1-5-1-0

(two, one, five, one, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million

Rolling Cash 5

09-22-31-34-35

(nine, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

